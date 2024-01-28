Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $35.28 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 3,199.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 706,162 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.29% of Alliant Energy worth $35,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Profile



Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

