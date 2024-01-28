iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia
iHeartMedia Stock Performance
Shares of IHRT stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.
iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The company had revenue of $952.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
iHeartMedia Company Profile
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.
Featured Stories
