iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on iHeartMedia from $3.50 to $2.90 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHRT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iHeartMedia

iHeartMedia Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 19.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,041,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after acquiring an additional 96,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. iHeartMedia has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iHeartMedia had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,197.12%. The company had revenue of $952.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.61 million. As a group, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Get Free Report

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.