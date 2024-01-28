Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on POR

Portland General Electric Price Performance

POR opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.72 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829,184 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,437,000 after buying an additional 986,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after buying an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter.

About Portland General Electric

(Get Free Report

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.