Steem Hits Market Capitalization of $100.01 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Steem has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. Steem has a total market capitalization of $100.01 million and $1.43 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,467.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00159512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.21 or 0.00570350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00056296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00378112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00170917 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 454,286,631 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

