Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.47 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $168.18 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $23.91 or 0.00056296 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,467.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.74 or 0.00159512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.21 or 0.00570350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009510 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.57 or 0.00378112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00170917 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000528 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000597 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 145,261,408 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

