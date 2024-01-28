Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Hits $154.33 Million

Status (SNT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0398 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Status has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market cap of $154.33 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,111,165 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,111,164.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04016438 USD and is up 1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,290,070.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

