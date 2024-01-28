SmarDex (SDEX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $944,328.23

SmarDex (SDEX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. SmarDex has a total market cap of $98.54 million and $944,328.23 worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmarDex token can now be purchased for $0.0143 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SmarDex has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmarDex Token Profile

SmarDex was first traded on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,894,742,856 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

SmarDex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,894,742,855.861362 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01408409 USD and is up 0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $688,246.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmarDex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmarDex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

