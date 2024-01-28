ELIS Price Tops $0.0228 on Major Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $393.42 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00017380 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00018833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,461.50 or 0.99986043 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011226 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 78.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000978 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.59 or 0.00203901 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02435935 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $306.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.02435935 USD and is up 4.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $306.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/."

