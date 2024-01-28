Canadian Tire Co., Limited (CTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.75 on March 1st

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73.

TSE CTC opened at C$275.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$940.50 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$271.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$276.91. Canadian Tire has a 1-year low of C$250.00 and a 1-year high of C$336.00.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.44 by C($0.48). The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.25 billion. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire will post 14.507772 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

