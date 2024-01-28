Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0517 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EAD opened at $6.65 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAD. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,201 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

