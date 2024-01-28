Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.78 Per Share

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.775 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Cheniere Energy Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 17.5% annually over the last three years. Cheniere Energy Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 105.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Cheniere Energy Partners to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 135.1%.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.74. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 253.69% and a net margin of 50.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CQP. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CQP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 132.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $267,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.