The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 748,295 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $66,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 11,734 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.75.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9 %

TJX stock opened at $96.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $96.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The firm has a market cap of $109.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.