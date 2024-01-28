Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 12,104 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Lululemon Athletica worth $65,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 153,372.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,174,485 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,098,543,000 after buying an additional 45,145,050 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,462.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,563 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,578 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 669,154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $253,275,000 after purchasing an additional 495,285 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $588,471,000 after purchasing an additional 464,536 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 953,929.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 448,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $169,717,000 after purchasing an additional 448,347 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock valued at $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LULU. HSBC lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.61.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $478.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $479.26 and a 200 day moving average of $419.94.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

