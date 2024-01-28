Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%.

Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $636.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,155,747.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,255,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,749,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

