Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.86%.
Alliance Resource Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 91.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Alliance Resource Partners has a payout ratio of 61.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alliance Resource Partners to earn $5.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.6%.
Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance
Shares of ARLP stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Alliance Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kathleen Mowry sold 54,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,155,747.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,255,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,749,592.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mowry Kathleen Craft sold 13,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $294,566.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,460,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,853,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,030 shares of company stock worth $4,272,028 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARLP. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Report on ARLP
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Resource Partners
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.