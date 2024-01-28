Bluefield Solar Income Fund (BSIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.20 on March 9th

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share on Saturday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BSIF opened at GBX 111.60 ($1.42) on Friday. Bluefield Solar Income Fund has a one year low of GBX 107.60 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 143 ($1.82). The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 115.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 115.08. The stock has a market cap of £682.38 million, a P/E ratio of 372.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

