Standex International Co. (SXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on February 26th

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%.

Standex International has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Standex International has a payout ratio of 14.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Standex International to earn $8.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $146.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $109.23 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.58 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SXI. StockNews.com upgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on Standex International in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Standex International

Insider Activity at Standex International

In related news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $268,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,750.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standex International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Standex International by 230.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Standex International by 565.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

(Get Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.