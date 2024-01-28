Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $39.99 on Friday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Source Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

