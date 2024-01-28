Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.2083 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Source Capital Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:SOR opened at $39.99 on Friday. Source Capital has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $41.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Source Capital
Source Capital Company Profile
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Source Capital
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.