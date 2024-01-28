Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

