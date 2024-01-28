Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, January 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is an increase from Incitec Pivot’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Incitec Pivot Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.60.
Incitec Pivot Company Profile
