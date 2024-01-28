Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 6,510 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $10,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth about $56,871,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,226,000 after purchasing an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 903.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 556,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 500,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.55. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 170.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities lowered EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

