Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 9,122 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $9,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,187.20.

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,196.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,157.22 and its 200 day moving average is $978.80. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $617.35 and a 12 month high of $1,307.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a net margin of 29.20%. Research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

