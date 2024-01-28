Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 44,565 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 70.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,875 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,565 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $9,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HubSpot by 11.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.2% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 30.8% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 11,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $588.74 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $334.78 and a fifty-two week high of $599.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $541.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $510.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,173,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,813,185 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised HubSpot from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.77.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

