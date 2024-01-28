SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $45.82

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.82 ($0.58) and traded as low as GBX 35.50 ($0.45). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 36.25 ($0.46), with a volume of 379,768 shares trading hands.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.70 million, a PE ratio of -906.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 41.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 45.68.

About SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

