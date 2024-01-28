Fox Marble (LON:FOX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.34

Shares of Fox Marble Holdings plc (LON:FOX – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Fox Marble shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 11,659,366 shares traded.
Fox Marble Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.63 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Fox Marble
Fox Marble Holdings plc, a marble company, focuses on the extraction and processing of dimension stone from quarries in the Republic of North Macedonia and Kosovo. It operates Cervenillë, Syriganë, and Malishevë quarries in Kosovo; and Prilep quarry in North Macedonia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
See Also
