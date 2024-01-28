Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.78

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.78 and traded as low as $0.71. Forward Industries shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 88,035 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

