Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.86

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.86 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.48 ($0.07). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 234,185 shares changing hands.

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Up 10.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.84. The firm has a market cap of £10.16 million, a PE ratio of -550.00 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.92.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

