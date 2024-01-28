Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 11,931 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 67.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 122,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,853,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.44.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.05, for a total transaction of $209,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,817,863.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $213.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $227.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.79. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

