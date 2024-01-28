Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eskay Mining Stock Performance

Eskay Mining stock opened at C$0.23 on Friday. Eskay Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

