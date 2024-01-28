Short Interest in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Rises By 17.4%

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,400 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 726,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEGA opened at $48.61 on Friday. Pegasystems has a 1 year low of $37.23 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $334.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -24.49%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,261 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $66,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $52,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,873.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,571 shares of company stock worth $393,875. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,807,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,314,000 after buying an additional 457,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 328,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,487,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,926,000 after buying an additional 458,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,133,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Pegasystems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

