Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 161,783 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161,783 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of PulteGroup worth $77,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 103.9% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 65,746 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 773,543 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in PulteGroup by 98.1% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $105.12 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.93 and a 1 year high of $109.26. The company has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average is $85.79.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.18.

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

