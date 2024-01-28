Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 388,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $75,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 4th quarter worth about $50,974,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,500,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after buying an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Primerica by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 594,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,482,000 after buying an additional 76,509 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.20.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Stock Performance

Primerica stock opened at $226.04 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.68 and a fifty-two week high of $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

