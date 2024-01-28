Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 4,826 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $73,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 147.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,500,000 after purchasing an additional 86,457 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 40.0% during the second quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.7% during the second quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 159.4% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 70,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $220.28 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $262.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

