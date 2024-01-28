Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.27% of UniFirst worth $69,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNF. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UniFirst by 242.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,811,000 after purchasing an additional 245,102 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,256,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $27,552,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $26,359,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UniFirst by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 886,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $137,453,000 after purchasing an additional 90,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE UNF opened at $171.96 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $150.50 and a 1-year high of $205.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.93.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

