Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $16.87

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

