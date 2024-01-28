Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) PT at $16.87

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2024

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordstrom

Institutional Trading of Nordstrom

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nordstrom by 0.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JWN stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.91. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.