Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.89

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.89 and traded as high as $24.68. Ohio Valley Banc shares last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 570 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ohio Valley Banc in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Ohio Valley Banc alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVBC

Ohio Valley Banc Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $114.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 16.96%.

Ohio Valley Banc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Ohio Valley Banc’s payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 211,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 15.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,863 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 94,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ohio Valley Banc

(Get Free Report)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.