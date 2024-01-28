North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $35.14

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$35.14 and traded as high as C$39.26. North West shares last traded at C$38.77, with a volume of 42,910 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$616.91 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.3390119 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. North West’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.87%.

In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total transaction of C$38,884.60. In related news, Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.08, for a total transaction of C$38,884.60. Also, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total value of C$25,159.62. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

