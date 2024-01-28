Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.68

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.68 and traded as high as $16.75. Summit Midstream Partners shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 7,611 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.69.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.19 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 52.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 80,214 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

