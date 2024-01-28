Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $175.22

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €175.22 ($190.46) and traded as high as €207.50 ($225.54). Capgemini shares last traded at €206.00 ($223.91), with a volume of 517,013 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €189.70 and its 200-day moving average price is €175.50.
About Capgemini
Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.
