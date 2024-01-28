Hiscox (LON:HSX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,025.70

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,025.70 ($13.03) and traded as high as GBX 1,032 ($13.11). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 1,031 ($13.10), with a volume of 354,869 shares traded.

HSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.98) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.52) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,228.14 ($15.61).

The company has a market cap of £3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1,777.59, a P/E/G ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,043.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,025.26.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,047 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,944.45). Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

