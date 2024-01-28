Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,064.49

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,064.49 ($13.53) and traded as high as GBX 1,130 ($14.36). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,124 ($14.28), with a volume of 146,051 shares trading hands.

BYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,170 ($14.87) to GBX 1,235 ($15.69) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,202 ($15.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of GBX 22.60 ($0.29) per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,554.46%.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 109 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 13 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.4 million sq ft.

