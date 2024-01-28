Schroders (LON:SDR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $413.98

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 413.98 ($5.26) and traded as high as GBX 425 ($5.40). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 425 ($5.40), with a volume of 2,275,489 shares.

The company has a market cap of £6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,574.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 420.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 413.90.

In other news, insider Peter Harrison acquired 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 424 ($5.39) per share, for a total transaction of £254.40 ($323.25). In the last three months, insiders bought 182 shares of company stock worth $74,715. Corporate insiders own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

