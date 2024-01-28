Wedbush Boosts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $615.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $525.00 to $615.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.20 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total value of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

