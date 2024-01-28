Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMI. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

KMI stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.77.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.