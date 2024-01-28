Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $447,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Fastenal by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 262,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,145,842. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Price Performance

Fastenal stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $49.33 and a 52-week high of $70.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

