Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after acquiring an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,565 shares of company stock worth $1,241,795. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY opened at $190.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

