Ieq Capital LLC Has $959,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $234.05.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

