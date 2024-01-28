Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 220,869.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 596,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,934,000 after purchasing an additional 596,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,496,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

