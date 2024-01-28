Ieq Capital LLC Buys 2,428 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 27.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS stock opened at $88.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.70. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.