Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.39

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.39 and traded as high as C$8.86. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$8.84, with a volume of 46,191 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$725.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$206.95 million during the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9465241 earnings per share for the current year.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

