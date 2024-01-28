Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $123.71

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$123.71 and traded as high as C$133.15. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$132.99, with a volume of 12,877,243 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$142.00 target price on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$136.15.

The company has a market cap of C$187.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$129.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$123.77.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C$0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 27.69%. The company had revenue of C$13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.6171875 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 52.57%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,131 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$120.85, for a total value of C$499,231.35.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

