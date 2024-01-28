BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the December 31st total of 47,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 275,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BIOLASE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. BIOLASE has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $59.88.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical technology company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 503.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

